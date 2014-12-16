Queen (10")

When you buy a mattress from a store, more of your dollars go to pay for the advertising costs, sales commissions, retail markup, and wholesaler's profits than the actual materials of the mattress itself. When the dust has settled, you could be paying up to 10 times the actual material cost.

Tuft & Needle drops those hidden costs and re-invests them to meticulously craft each mattress right here in the USA using only the best materials — like Adaptive Foam, an ultra-soft and breathable, 100% recyclable foam that is designed by and proprietary to Tuft & Needle. This offers that “just-right” balance between support and pressure-relief. It’s perfectly suited to every sleeping posture as it adapts to your body weight, distributing it across a large area. The foam also provides a localized bounce with just the right amount of rebound so you won't disturb your partner or get that quicksand sink-in.

Please note that this item is excluded from special pricing and free shipping promotions.