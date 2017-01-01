TRX minimal - Fit System

Story

The most minimal, packable TRX portable home gym

This TRX system is best for you if you travel often. Lighter and with thinner straps than previous TRX® systems, the TRX Minimal System is the newest bodyweight suspension trainer. Perfect for all fitness levels and all fitness goals, delivering fun, functional and fast workouts in as little as 15 minutes a day, to transform the way you feel, look and think.

Features

Portable gym that sets up in seconds — anywhere, anytime

Fully adjustable, one-size-fits-all

Includes door mount

Packs down for convenient carry (bag included)

Effectively tone your upper body, lower body, and core in as little as 15 minutes a day

Do hundreds of full-body exercises using only TRX and your bodyweight

About TRX

"TRX Training draws on leading-edge research and best practices from the military, pro sports, and academic institutions coupled with our seasoned team’s experience working with thousands of athletes, coaches, trainers, first responders, subject matter experts, professors, and service members in all branches.”

Materials