Not many brands earn themselves a legion of diehard fans after only five years of existence, but Truman Boot Co.’s hardwearing boots sure did. The Oregon-based workshop actually got their start in Pennsylvania in 2014, then wound up settling in the Pacific Northwest. So when they say their heritage boots are made in America, they really mean it—with a network of roots spanning across the USA. Without ever cutting corners, every step of the manufacturing process is thoughtful and meaningful, allowing for every detail of their boots to shine through. Shoot, when was the last time you saw a pair of speed hooks or reinforced heels that looked that good? The small-batch crafting process means quantity is very limited, and since they developed their own cult-following around HQ, you better snap ‘em up quick before our office claims ‘em all.