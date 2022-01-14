It’s style rule number one: Nail the fit — A rule we know Trumaker abides by. Since branching out into ready-to-wear styles from their original, custom-only operation, they’ve been sewing high quality clothes with a fit-first mentality. Their pitch-perfect fabrics, details, and construction add up to clothes that fit so well, they have us ready to empty our wardrobes and start fresh with these elevated, effortlessly stylish essentials.







Starting with a foundation of all the classics a man needs in his wardrobe this winter, like comfortable, well-fitted sweaters, and super-soft brushed chamois overshirts, they add pieces with a bit more personality, like the Mariner Crewneck and Crawford Cardigan. Every piece receives the same attention to detail as their custom apparel, from the fabric and cut, down to the buttons and final stitching. In essence, it’s the full package: super soft fabrics, perfectly fitted silhouettes, and a stylish yet laid-back vibe that can be worn every day.