Black Truffle Infused Hot Sauce

Here’s the thing, Huckberry HQ is no stranger to hot sauce—our fridge is filled with Tapatio, Sriracha, you name it. When our Home Buyers told us about Truff, we were a little weary, why was this hot sauce so great? After an in-house taste test, we can report that Truff is leaps and bounds above what you’ve tried before. They use an unprecedented blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle, and savory spices to create a hot sauce that’s rich in flavor and truly compliments any meal. The samples went by quicker than summer break, and now we’re bone-dry, waiting for more Truff to hit our shelves and make lunch worth eating.