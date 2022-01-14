First came tea, then the coffee bean, and then we infused science and made energy drinks. All of these had the same goal in mind: to give us a boost to get through the day. truBrain, the latest installment in this evolution, looks to give us a competitive edge in cognitive performance and an everyday alternative (eh, addition) to our caffeine fix. Designed by top neuroscientists who’ve studied cognitive optimization for decades, truBrain’s aim is to provide us with improved focus, attention, and mental stamina without the crash or negative side effects. Safe and ethically sound, this blend of cognitive enhancers, nutrients, and modulators strengthen our brain’s metabolism and boost our attention, learning, memory, and ability to process information. Optimizing our productivity and work efficiency, truBrain is like a double shot espresso directly to the membrane. truBrain won’t turn us into Bradley Cooper and that’s fine with us. A means to a more focused and productive self, truBrain is well worth a shot.