It doesn’t matter where you’re kicking up dirt, getting your feet wet, or putting miles behind you—Tropicfeel is there. Sometimes you get to break out your passport and step on unfamiliar terrain, and other times you just step out your front door to embrace the familiar. For Tropicfeel’s ever-ready footwear, it’s all the same. Their state-of-the-art sneakers capitalize on every second you spend on your feet thanks to their lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, highly-packable, and all around badass build. We get it, that was a laundry list of adjectives to describe a sneaker, but these are seriously the real deal—just ask the 50,000+ Kickstarter backers that trusted Tropicfeel as their everyday shoe of choice. While other technically proficient sneakers lack heavily in the “style” department, Tropicfeel thrives with a modern design that looks just as nice on a city sidewalk as it does a forest floor. Only thing left to do is lace ‘em up and see where they take you.