If you’re anything like us, when you were a kid, you dreamed of having superpowers — lightning speed like The Flash, heat vision like Superman, the ability to work a crowd like Hulk Hogan… Now that we’re a little older and wiser, there’s just one superpower we wish we had: the ability to make a chair appear anywhere at a moment’s notice. Thanks to Amsterdam’s Trono, we’re about 3 seconds away being the chillest hero on the Marvel roster.





That’s just about how long it takes to pop open the 1.7lb Trono’s carrying bag and inflate it to full size. After that, the triple-coated nylon parachute fabric will keep your chair inflated for up to 4 hours, and the first-of-it’s-kind water-repellent suede cover will keep you from sliding off into the pool when a stiff wind blows. While other inflatables we’ve put to the test puncture easily and have a tough time staying upright, the Trono’s considered design sits flat, stays put, and — most importantly — looks and feels like something an adult might sit in. So while they’re perfect for lounging at a concert, gathering ‘round the campfire with a few buds, and the occasional late-night beach jam session, they also hold their own on the homefront during a backyard soiree or as extra seating for the in-laws. Speaking of, don’t tell them about that whole superhero thing, OK?