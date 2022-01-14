Founded in 2007 by four friends with the hope of transforming the watch industry through a combination of classic silhouettes and contemporary Scandinavian simplicity, Triwa is looking to shift the watch paradigm away from status and tradition to focus on style, function, and quality. Their 30 person team of expert watchmakers, designers, engineers, and visionaries are always looking beyond custom for innovative ways to steer their Swedish watch-making ship. In an effort to showcase their design chops while advocating for peaceful change, Triwa’s Humanium collection features clean lines, minimalist design, and utilitarian style. Humanium is a metal alloy created by melting down illegal firearms and repurposing the metals into products on the private sector. In the words of his holiness, the Dalai Lama:





“Peace does not come through prayer, we human beings must create peace...the Humanium metal by IM Initiative is a laudable effort at making this world more peaceful through concrete human action.”





Like most philosophical and visionary ideals, we couldn’t have said it better than the Dalai Lama. A piece like this comes around only once in a blue moon—a watch that looks handsome enough for Sinatra but serves a higher purpose for the greater good. We’ll raise multiple glasses to that and to the many soon-to-come gems that we can’t wait for Triwa to release.