In engineering circles, “000,” or “triple-aught” refers to the three zeroes found in 1/1000th-inch tolerances — or rather, the gold standard for manufacturing precision. This is the foundation for Triple Aught Design, a San Francisco based company started by some friends of ours, who saw a need for US-made, military-spec gear carefully rendered in top-performing fabrics that could stand up to harsh environments and regular wear by servicemen and demanding civilians alike. Basically, we’re talkin’ Jason Bourne’s dream clothes — precisely considered down to the last stitch. And that’s comforting, because when the going gets tough, you need consistent performance from everything in your kit, not just the hardware.



Just in time for cyclone season and winter’s erratic mood swings, TAD’s introduced a line of casual tactical jackets that meet your everyday needs. We took a trip to their Dogpatch HQ and met, first-hand, some of the slickest outerwear we’ve ever laid eyes on. We fell hard for the Talisman Jacket, an iconic silhouette in waxed cotton, that embodies all our dreams of McQueen-like motorcycle maneuvering and general badassery. Developed by sailors in the 19th century, the material is breathable and waterproof, ideal for all-day and dreary conditions. Next, we were introduced to the Sentinel Field Jacket — a handful of this luxurious fabric immediately speaks to the quality, but the simple lines speak to its easy-to-wear versatility. The Ventile fabric construction is the same once used on the uniforms of WWII pilots, and after crash landing in the icy waters of the Atlantic, increased their rate of survival by 80% — attributed to the tight weave and water-repelling properties. So, whether your day involves a similar level of action-packed intensity, or leans more towards spontaneous city life, Triple Aught Design has your back.