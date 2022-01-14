Search Icon

With four generations and almost two whole centuries worth of experience, Tricker’s has become one of the most established shoemakers in all of England. Born in 1829, the brand developed a wildly successful collection of durable country boots—combining premium craftsmanship with comfortable, weatherproof materials. Turns out farmowners in the mid-1800s hadn’t seen anything so practical, and these hardwearing boots designed to withstand damp, UK weather were a huge hit. Fast forward a couple hundred years, and Tricker’s is still crafting premium leather boots to the same exacting standards, only now they’ve got four-generations worth of refined expertise under their belts. We consider ourselves pretty lucky that we got to team up with them on a couple exclusives—the Low Leg Logger and the Chelsea—modern adaptations of their original work boot style.

