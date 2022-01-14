With four generations and almost two whole centuries worth of experience, Tricker’s has become one of the most established shoemakers in all of England. Born in 1829, the brand developed a wildly successful collection of durable country boots—combining premium craftsmanship with comfortable, weatherproof materials. Turns out farmowners in the mid-1800s hadn’t seen anything so practical, and these hardwearing boots designed to withstand damp, UK weather were a huge hit. Fast forward a couple hundred years, and Tricker’s is still crafting premium leather boots to the same exacting standards, only now they’ve got four-generations worth of refined expertise under their belts. We consider ourselves pretty lucky that we got to team up with them on a couple exclusives—the Low Leg Logger and the Chelsea—modern adaptations of their original work boot style.