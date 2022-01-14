The story of Treeline Outdoors began in the Pacific Northwest with an unnerving campsite visit from a local bear, and the ensuing desire to find a better way to commune with nature while exploring the great outdoors. Treeline’s spirit animal encounter led them to the Roof-Top Tent: a rugged, rapid-collapse fortress that lives on top of your vehicle during all points of your next adventure. When stored, the tent sits flush with your vehicle’s roof rack to maximize aerodynamics. Setting up your tent takes only minutes, wherein you find features like integrated foam mattresses, rainfly skylights, and plenty of utility storage. Whether you’re just looking to get away for a weekend in Yosemite, or are prepping your ‘83 Rover for a month on the Trans Canadian Trail, these Treeline Outdoors tents are tailored for serious overlanders looking to get off the grid and stay there.

We’re so proud to offer these selections from Treeline Outdoors, we’ll be picking up the shipping tab (lower 48 only!) for our members — a $250 value you could put towards fitting your Jeep with a snorkel.