Like the bottle of Old Grand-dad stashed in your backpack, the Traveler Guitar is portable, potent, and prepared for good times around the campfire. It’s what the Travel Guitar’s creator envisioned when he built the first model by hand using old guitar parts and a stethoscope borrowed from his wife. Since then, they’ve become a staple of adventurers and even professional touring musicians who want a little extra space to practice, like the Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins. So instead of searching for Spotify service out in the Backcountry, bring one of these babies and have your friends sing along with you. And if you all happen to slip into Wonderwall, hey, that’s between you and them.