When working from a desk became commonplace in America after generations of more physically grueling methods of paying the bills, many felt stifled by the sameness of the corporate world. This explains why novelty ties were invented. It also lead to the rise of the “executive toy”, a decorative item for your desk that served to broadcast your uniquely individual taste while offering a dose of inspiration throughout the workday. The most popular was Newton’s Cradle — ya know, those spheres on a string that clack back and forth thanks to momentum. But for our money, the guys at Trance Metals have created the absolute coolest desk accessories ever. Their latest? An enticing, aerospace-grade perfectly machined 99.99% pure copper sphere. Its shape is as perfect as it gets. It’ll spark conversations with everyone that lays their eyes on it. To top it all off, copper is long-revered for it’s natural antibacterial properties and restorative health benefits. Just be sure to stash it a desk drawer at the end of the day. Your co-workers might be among the thousands of Kickstarter backers that have forked over $500,000 just to get their hands on this thing.