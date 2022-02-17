Inspired by classic French mountaineering gear and headquartered in Colorado, Topo Designs builds dependable outdoor apparel and classic packs that are downright unbreakable—even after years of hard use.The Mountain Sling Bag is perfect for someone on the move, whether you're commuting to work or taking a day hike to your favorite fishing spot. Easy to carry and even easier to organize, this bag has plenty of room for your essential daily carry, a small camera, an extra layer, and a few snacks for the road.