Our buds at Topo Designs are livin’ the dream up in Boulder with an abundance of outdoor playgrounds in their backyard. Time spent in that pristine backcountry inspired them to create a collection of duds that shows the environment some respect. It’s called the Dirt Collection, and each piece is made from organic cotton using production processes that use far less water and energy. And since the most sustainable quality a product can have is longevity, these pieces were made to last for years to come. The Dirt Shorts are built from a tough stretch canvas with comfort-focused detailing and a garment wash that gives them a broken-in feel on day one.