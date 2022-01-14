Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Topo Designs

Topo Designs

Inspired by classic French mountaineering gear and headquartered in Colorado, Topo Designs builds dependable outdoor apparel and classic packs that are downright unbustable—even after years of hard wear. We would know. On the average workday here at Huckberry, no fewer than a dozen broken-in, patina’d Topo packs can be seen hung from coat hooks or rested on the floor next to dog beds and cases of Topo Chico. The oldest ones are from the time when Huckberry first started, back when Topo took a chance selling their gear in our shop. It’s all to say, we trust these guys and know ‘em well.

Growing up in the west, Topo Designs’ founders Jedd Rose and Mark Hansen were interested in not only spending time outside, but also in the gear needed to get out. They found themselves wishing there was a company offering a lineup a bit more like the gear they grew up using—classic styling, functionality, durability and a clear connection with the brand behind the product. So in 2008, Jedd bought a sewing machine and began concepting, designing, and sewing packs in his Fort Collins, Colorado basement, while Mark set out around Denver and the front range looking for resources and partners to build those designs. Today, Topo Designs is still in the business of creating durable, versatile, beautiful products that can be used around town, out on the trail and traveling the globe; simple, classic, well-designed gear inspired by their Colorado Roots.

Dirt Shorts

Topo Designs

Dirt Shorts$69.00
Dirt Shorts

Topo Designs

Dirt Shorts$69.00
Mountain Sling Bag

Topo Designs

Mountain Sling Bag$99.00
Strata Map Tee

Topo Designs

Strata Map Tee$36.00
Mountain Ball Cap

Topo Designs

Mountain Ball Cap$32.00
Global 1/4 Zip Sweater

Topo Designs

Global 1/4 Zip Sweater$108.98 $199.00
Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series

Topo Designs

Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series$249.00
Split Topo 5-Panel Snapback

Topo Designs

Split Topo 5-Panel Snapback$32.00
Split Topo 5-Panel Snapback

Topo Designs

Split Topo 5-Panel Snapback$32.00
Stone Age 5-Panel Snapback

Topo Designs

Stone Age 5-Panel Snapback$32.00
Nylon Camp Hat

Topo Designs

Nylon Camp Hat$32.00
Reflecting Peas Tee

Topo Designs

Reflecting Peas Tee$36.00
Subalpine Fleece Jacket

Topo Designs

Subalpine Fleece Jacket$122.98 $189.00
Puffer Cap

Topo Designs

Puffer Cap$19.98 $39.00
Puffer Cap

Topo Designs

Puffer Cap$24.98 $39.00
Gaiter

Topo Designs

Gaiter$11.98 $23.00
Global Hat

Topo Designs

Global Hat$32.00
Global 1/4 Zip Sweater

Topo Designs

Global 1/4 Zip Sweater$108.98 $199.00
Corduroy Trucker

Topo Designs

Corduroy Trucker$32.00
Work Cap

Topo Designs

Work Cap$13.98 $22.00
Mountain Shirt Jacket

Topo Designs

Mountain Shirt Jacket$86.98 $159.00
Rover Pack - Tech

Topo Designs

Rover Pack - Tech$129.00
Gaiter

Topo Designs

Gaiter$12.98 $23.00
Tech Cap

Topo Designs

Tech Cap$36.00
Fleece Pants

Topo Designs

Fleece Pants$68.98 $98.00
Mountain Accessory Shoulder Bag

Topo Designs

Mountain Accessory Shoulder Bag$26.98 $49.00
Women's Subalpine Fleece Jacket

Topo Designs

Women's Subalpine Fleece Jacket$122.98 $189.00
Mini Map Hat

Topo Designs

Mini Map Hat$20.98 $32.00
Women's Global Jacket

Topo Designs

Women's Global Jacket$94.98 $189.00
Mountain Sling Bag

Topo Designs

Mountain Sling Bag$99.00
  • Made in the USA
Commuter Briefcase

Topo Designs

Commuter Briefcase$189.00
Mountain Parka

Topo Designs

Mountain Parka$108.98 $199.00
L/S Sunset Tee

Topo Designs

L/S Sunset Tee$24.98 $36.00
Mountain Pack

Topo Designs

Mountain Pack$92.98 $169.00
Women's Fleece Pants

Topo Designs

Women's Fleece Pants$48.98 $98.00
Mountain Accessory Shoulder Bag

Topo Designs

Mountain Accessory Shoulder Bag$26.98 $49.00
Women's Dirt Shirt

Topo Designs

Women's Dirt Shirt$68.98 $98.00
Watch Cap

Topo Designs

Watch Cap$13.98 $22.00
Nylon Camp Hat

Topo Designs

Nylon Camp Hat$17.98 $32.00
Work Cap

Topo Designs

Work Cap$13.98 $22.00
Mini Map Hat

Topo Designs

Mini Map Hat$21.98 $32.00
Watch Cap

Topo Designs

Watch Cap$13.98 $22.00
Watch Cap

Topo Designs

Watch Cap$17.98 $22.00
Global Hat

Topo Designs

Global Hat$23.98 $32.00
Key Clip

Topo Designs

Key Clip$7.98 $12.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon