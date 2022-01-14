Inspired by classic French mountaineering gear and headquartered in Colorado, Topo Designs builds dependable outdoor apparel and classic packs that are downright unbustable—even after years of hard wear. We would know. On the average workday here at Huckberry, no fewer than a dozen broken-in, patina’d Topo packs can be seen hung from coat hooks or rested on the floor next to dog beds and cases of Topo Chico. The oldest ones are from the time when Huckberry first started, back when Topo took a chance selling their gear in our shop. It’s all to say, we trust these guys and know ‘em well.





Growing up in the west, Topo Designs’ founders Jedd Rose and Mark Hansen were interested in not only spending time outside, but also in the gear needed to get out. They found themselves wishing there was a company offering a lineup a bit more like the gear they grew up using—classic styling, functionality, durability and a clear connection with the brand behind the product. So in 2008, Jedd bought a sewing machine and began concepting, designing, and sewing packs in his Fort Collins, Colorado basement, while Mark set out around Denver and the front range looking for resources and partners to build those designs. Today, Topo Designs is still in the business of creating durable, versatile, beautiful products that can be used around town, out on the trail and traveling the globe; simple, classic, well-designed gear inspired by their Colorado Roots.