With all the talk about how minimal footwear can strengthen your stride and make you a stronger athlete, we admit it—we’ve been dying to give it a try. But we were nervous to completely ditch our cushy sneakers for the zero-drop life. That’s where Topo Athletic comes in. As a walk-on track captain at Tulsa University, competitive marathoner, and former CEO of Vibram, Topo’s founder knows a thing or two about the benefits of natural running. So he designed ergonomic shoes with a lower heel drop to enhance your natural stride and combined it with just the right amount of cushion to protect your feet from hard sidewalks and jagged rocks on your favorite trail.





This season we loaded up our shop with their latest Terraventure 2, an upgraded take on their award-winning trail runner. Built with burlier traction and a firmer midsole, they’re designed to tackle technical terrain in any condition—muddy, rocky, gravel-y, you name it. So if your summer plans involve a trail 10k with 1,000+ feet in elevation gain, or you just kinda like running in the rain, these are your best bet for underfoot stability, while hitting your most natural stride.