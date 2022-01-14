Here’s a fun fact: since the very first pairs of shoes were donated through TOMS’ “One-for-One” program, the brand has given over 50 million pairs of shoes to those in need. But the generosity hasn’t stopped there – TOMS has also donated vision and support with every purchase from its optics collection, restoring eyesight for over 360,000 people worldwide. We’re proud to do our part in adding to those numbers by welcoming the return of TOMS on Huckberry with a fresh collection of sunglasses that handily eclipse any of the eyewear TOMS has done to date.





This time around, everything’s been neatly divided into two distinct collections: the Traveler, and the Discoverists. The former is a rough ‘n tumble series of classic frames designed to go wherever your passport can take you, thanks to their SolaFlex construction – a super-pliable, subtly rubberized frame material that’ll shrug off the worst any journey can dish out (rutted mountain roads, bottom of a gearbag, that sorta thing). The latter Discoverists collection is all about masterful refinement, using hand-laid acetate frames and premium polarized Zeiss lenses fitted in a series of iconic frame profiles that would force a concession from even the most jaded optic nerds. And for frames that not only look good, but do good, we’d call that a win-win-win..