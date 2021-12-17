Ever seen a rocket booster propelling a lobster past some stars derived from the Australian flag as a proud, almost parental-looking, sun looks on with an approving smile? Sure, maybe at Burning Man or in a Terry Gilliam movie, but now, Tombolo is bringing this kind of out-of-the-box creativity to the previously stagnant world of the Hawaiian shirt. The ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s marked the heyday of the Hawaiian shirt, and it wasn’t until Tombolo took hold of the classic silhouette, that it really made a resurgence from “dad’s resort wear” to “stylish alternative to the norm”. While still paying homage to the Japanese and French Polyensian roots of the iconic, comfortable shirt we’ve come to know and love, Tombolo is using their artistic vision and creative designs at the forefront of their process. Visually appealing? Absolutely. But a key factor to the Hawaiian shirt is how it feels—Tombolo understands that unless it’s comfortable, what’s the point in shaking up the Hawaiian? Rayon and terry cloth, two textiles heralded for easy wearing, are the foundation of these buttonups—so, much like a literal tombolo that connects an island to the mainland, these folks are bridging the gap between relaxed island living and constant comfort in your daily musings. The end result is like wearing an “out of office” auto-reply email on your freaking body.