For every catalog shoot we plan, we choose a corner of the world that we’ve been itching to explore and seek out the dive bars, impressive sights, and—most importantly—the local movers and shakers carving (in this case, bending) a name for themselves in their respective industries. With Cornwall, UK as our chosen destination this fall, we had the privilege of meeting artist and designer, Tom Raffield. Using steam-bending techniques, he warps hardwood into never-before-seen forms, crafting unique home goods that have become the foundation for what is now a design empire. With ribbon-like twists, perfect loops, and wavy curves, each piece of furniture is formed by seamless planks of solid wood, all inspired by forms found in nature. Centuries ago, Vikings used a similar process to build their ships, while luthiers use the process today to craft violins and guitars. But Tom’s method, honed after countless hours tinkering alone in the woodshop, allows for much more dramatic designs on an architectural scale that we can’t wait to install in our space.