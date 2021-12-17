From the fish-filled streams to the rolling red clay hills of Alabama, let us introduce rugged newcomer Tom Beckbe, a true sportsman’s brand. Though relatively new, their gear is steeped in tradition – putting forth a seriously handsome line of hunting jackets, vests, and hats. We’ve been collecting a few coveted samples here at HBHQ, and it’s safe to say we’re all Beckbe converts. And we’re not alone. Recognized as a top performer in Garden and Gun’s 2017 Made in the South Awards, they’re clearly doing something right. <br/br>
<br/br>Stemming from the founders’ needs for a classic jacket that was functional in the field and the city – they set out to scratch their own itch, creating a high-quality line of heritage-inspired garments. American-made and crafted from time-tested materials, the Tensaw Jacket was born. A durable shell of waxed shelter cloth performs just as well on a buck hunting trip as it does when hunting down the city’s best happy hour spots.
And this year it is coming to you new and improved - lighter weight, but just as durable as ever before. Meet the Tensaw Jacket ES.
Bummer. No products are currently available from Tom Beckbe
Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:Shop Today's Just Landed Gear