From the fish-filled streams to the rolling red clay hills of Alabama, let us introduce rugged newcomer Tom Beckbe, a true sportsman’s brand. Though relatively new, their gear is steeped in tradition – putting forth a seriously handsome line of hunting jackets, vests, and hats. We’ve been collecting a few coveted samples here at HBHQ, and it’s safe to say we’re all Beckbe converts. And we’re not alone. Recognized as a top performer in Garden and Gun’s 2017 Made in the South Awards, they’re clearly doing something right. <br/br>

<br/br>Stemming from the founders’ needs for a classic jacket that was functional in the field and the city – they set out to scratch their own itch, creating a high-quality line of heritage-inspired garments. American-made and crafted from time-tested materials, the Tensaw Jacket was born. A durable shell of waxed shelter cloth performs just as well on a buck hunting trip as it does when hunting down the city’s best happy hour spots.

And this year it is coming to you new and improved - lighter weight, but just as durable as ever before. Meet the Tensaw Jacket ES.