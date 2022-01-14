Born out of a collaboration between two talented designers from opposite sides of the world, TOKYObay has made a name for itself by designing a collection of watches that fuse classic European minimalism with a quietly whimsical Japanese sensibility. We’re particularly impressed with how TOKYObay draws its inspiration from some of the coolest corners of watchmaking, while maintaining an emphasis on keeping things casual and remarkably affordable for the everyday. Case in point: the all-new Noah, with its Bauhaus style approach to minimalist timekeeping – or the Desu, whose suede leather strap brings a rugged, wearable twist to a gentleman’s pocket watch. This continues through the TOKYObay lineup, where you can expect plenty of unexpected textures, unique dial layouts, and modern case finishes – each, lending everything in the collection a look all its own.