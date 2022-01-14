Before we get into how one of our favorite menswear designers teamed up with one of the most legendary names in sportswear for a collection of elevated basics, we should probably start with a little history primer. See, long before sweatpants became acceptable outside of the house and workout gear became standard for a night on the couch, there was Champion. Since 1919 they’ve been quietly honing their craft and building a legacy as the OG American athletic apparel manufacturer. In fact, Champion is one of those omnipresent labels, that once you start looking for ‘em, you’ll notice their signature styles woven in every corner and every period of the American wardrobe.





Ok, now, fast-forward to today, where award-winning menswear designer Todd Snyder is constantly turning heads with collections that pay homage to vintage Americana. This is a guy who appreciates how well things were built back in the day. Snyder’s eye for detail and passion for durable apparel is a natural fit for a brand with Champion’s long legacy, putting his own stamp on a batch of versatile staples you’ll have in rotation for years to come.