Todd Snyder’s influence in the menswear world is tough to overstate. Chances are, the work he did at J. Crew and Ralph Lauren in the first phases of his career influenced the styles you hold dear to this day. (Ed note: his Red Wing collabs definitely come to mind.) Which is why his collection of high-end American staples is one of the first places we look every season. He has a keen eye for making classic American garments—buttondowns, trucker jackets, flannels—that achieve the perfection of Savile Row tailoring. This season we picked our favorites from Snyder’s durable, perfectly dialed fall collection. Like the comfortable Sherpa Overshirt, which packs the warmth of a fleece without ever losing sight of its All-American style—and it’s only available right here in our shop.