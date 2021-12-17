What’s cooler? A fast fashion tee you wear a couple times and toss, or a well-built rugby shirt you’ve had for years that looks like it coulda come from Paul Newman’s closet? We’re leaning towards the latter. And so would designer Todd Magill, believer in a movement he calls “slow fashion.” After stepping away from a job as Design Director at Jack Spade (and earlier stints with Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger), he decided to build focused collections of bulletproof menswear classics. They’re all sourced locally from his home base in Los Angeles and built meticulously, one-at-a-time by local garment makers. It adds up to quality pieces so well-made, they can be your signatures for decades that the rest of your wardrobe bows down to. Just be warned—Todd’s small-batch approach means every collection is limited. He’s only making 25-50 of each piece at a time, so make sure to grab ‘em as soon as they drop.