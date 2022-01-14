For Toca Shoe Co., the mission has always been simple: create the highest-quality dress shoes with premium materials and craftsmanship — and make them affordable. After a trip around the block in ours, we’d wager the young New York City-based team are well on-target. The brand’s entire collection reworks classic, timeless dress shoe silhouettes — ones made by expert craftsmen in the city of León, Mexico’s shoe capital. Each pair is built exclusively from full-grain ‘Grade-A’ leather and natural rubber — an incredibly rare thing for shoes at this price point. The American cowhide is durable and soft while the rubber sole provides more cushion, better grip, and a longer lifespan than synthetic alternatives. And with the help of premium poron insoles, the footbed molds to your unique foot shape with just two days of normal wear. The durability, flexibility, and comfort that these shoes offer is more in line with a damn good sneaker, but they rival any office loafers or slip-ons we’ve come across.