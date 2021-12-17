TobyRich’s airplanes won us over like any classic lawn game—they’re simple to get started, yet addictive as hell to master. With a smartphone app that’s your control stick and also your flight coach, they have built in tutorials to get you from rookie to backyard Blue Angel. Sure, you’ll crash land a lot like the Wright bros, but instead of rebuilding every time, you’ll be right back off into the wild blue yonder thanks to a surprisingly sturdy, bouncy design. The fleet includes the original Moskito biplane and the new Smart Plane Pro—a bigger, badder-ass stunt plane that can go farther than any TobyRich flier’s gone before.
