Timex

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition

A Timex classic in an exclusive Huckberry design you’ll only find here

We love Timex for their remarkable dependability, stylish looks, and ability to create affordable quality. Now for the second time, we worked with the legendary watchmaker to create our very own design. Starting with a blank canvas, we drew on styles from the 70s and 80s and went with a military-inspired ‘crosshair’ dial with polished and faceted 6, 9, and 12 markers. Finished with a woven stainless steel bracelet and a functional aluminum timing bezel, the HB x Timex “Cola” Sport Watch is everything we could want in a watch—and we’re pretty sure you’ll love it too.

  • An exclusive collaboration with Timex available only at Huckberry
  • Designed from a blank canvas, drawing on military style and 70s and 80s designs
  • Highly legible military style ‘crosshair’ dial in red and white with ecru luminous paint
  • Aluminum timing bezel with the first 20 minutes anodized in bright red
  • Functional bezel offers handy timing feature for diving—or for timing your parking meter or grill
  • Durable and sleek stainless steel case
  • Reliable, accurate, and maintenance-free Seiko quartz movement
  • Scratch-resistant, acrylic domed crystal
  • Functional battery hatch at the back of the case requires only a coin (not a jeweler) to open
  • Reverse-engineered, woven stainless steel bracelet
  • 50 meter water resistance
  • INDIGLO® lume provides easy optics in the dark
  • Built with Timex’s legendary durability that takes a lickin’ and keeps on tickin’

Refreshing Cola Design

For our latest collaboration with Timex, we teamed up on a ‘70s inspired design, equipped with a classic cola dial, adjustable steel bracelet, and rotating bezel

