Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition

We love Timex for their remarkable dependability, stylish looks, and ability to create affordable quality. Now for the second time, we worked with the legendary watchmaker to create our very own design. Starting with a blank canvas, we drew on styles from the 70s and 80s and went with a military-inspired ‘crosshair’ dial with polished and faceted 6, 9, and 12 markers. Finished with a woven stainless steel bracelet and a functional aluminum timing bezel, the HB x Timex “Cola” Sport Watch is everything we could want in a watch—and we’re pretty sure you’ll love it too.