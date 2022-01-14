Timex needs no introduction. The legendary watchmaker’s been building rock-solid timepieces going back all the way to 1854—and chances are you’ve sworn by at least one example of their classic, utilitarian craftsmanship at some point over the years. When putting together this shop, we combed through Timex’s archives with our eyes trained on their most iconic, versatile watches. Plus, we’ve even included a few that we co-designed from the ground up. In the spirit of every Timex built over the decades, we’re confident they’ll take a licking and keep on ticking.