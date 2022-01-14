Search Icon

Closeup of silver watch dials laying on ice
HuckberryxTimex lockup with watch laying on ice
Watch laying on ice and man's hand modeling silver watch
Closeup of silver watch dials laying on ice
HuckberryxTimex lockup with watch laying on ice
THE ARCTIC WATCH

Our first Timex collab with an automatic movement is inspired by the original Arctic expedition watches from the mid-20th century
Deep Dive: The Huckberry Exclusive Timex Navi XL Automatic "Arctic"
More on the features of a "tool watch" that supports the most adventurous of pursuits.
Side view of watch face showing Huckberry tree on dial

Shop All Timex

Timex needs no introduction. The legendary watchmaker’s been building rock-solid timepieces going back all the way to 1854—and chances are you’ve sworn by at least one example of their classic, utilitarian craftsmanship at some point over the years. When putting together this shop, we combed through Timex’s archives with our eyes trained on their most iconic, versatile watches. Plus, we’ve even included a few that we co-designed from the ground up. In the spirit of every Timex built over the decades, we’re confident they’ll take a licking and keep on ticking.

Q Timex Reissue

Timex

Q Timex Reissue$179.00
Marlin Manual

Timex

Marlin Manual$199.00
Q Timex

Timex

Q Timex$179.00
Q Timex Reissue

Timex

Q Timex Reissue$179.00
Expedition Sierra 41mm Fabric Strap

Timex

Expedition Sierra 41mm Fabric Strap$99.00
Expedition North Field Post Solar 41mm

Timex

Expedition North Field Post Solar 41mm$169.00
Timex T80

Timex

Timex T80$65.00
Expedition 41mm Leather Strap

Timex

Expedition 41mm Leather Strap$63.98 $99.00
Timex 80

Timex

Timex 80$69.00

