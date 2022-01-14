Built on the blood, sweat, and tears of San Francisco bike messengers, TimBuk2 has put in their 10,000 hours and it shows in their ultra-durable, thoughtfully designed bags. Whether you're headed across town for your commute or on a multi-week trek through parts unknown, we’ve got a couple of TimBuk2 packs that will end your search for the perfect bag. The Jet Pack is a versatile and highly packable bag that will get you to-and-from work in style. Its hyper-organized design and clamshell construction means no matter how you pack your bag, it’ll be perfectly poised for an envy-inducing Instagram snap before the weekend jaunt. Padded backpack straps and external handles round out the versatility with different carry options for the bike or the train. But if your travel plans call for the friendly skies, the Navigator Duffel is your best companion. A spacious main compartment holds a wide range of clothing while the exterior pockets stash all your must-haves. Hidden on the bottom of the pack is a zipper compartment for magazines, boarding passes and other materials to keep your wait at the airport as painless as possible. Pick one up and get ready to take off.