Since 1973, the people of Timberland have taken pride in a top-notch product, and in their journey it takes to make it. This rich, New England heritage has yielded the Timberland Boot — an American icon, built to last, and at home on the street and the mountain alike. Introduce the next chapter for Timberland: its line of ruggedly sustainable apparel.

We're stocking Timberland's environmentally-friendly henleys, powered by its sustainably-sourced Earthkeepers® organic cotton, along with storm-ready outerwear essentials like the Wharf Bomber and the Rugged Mac. Both are durable, dependable, and timeless, harnessing two-layer technology inspired by the watertight design of Timberland’s famous boots. And just like Timberland's boots, the apparel collection is designed to minimize its impact on the planet — a standard that Timberland, and we at Huckberry, are proud to stand behind.