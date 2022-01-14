Jack Sutter knows how to keep things tight. The Brooklyn-based designer respects the body’s contours, and his minimalistic TGT Wallets are made to reduce the bulk in your back pocket. Inspired by the rubber-band-around-the-cash concept, Sutter recruited a local designer to teach him to sew, and shortly after he created the first version of his must-have wallet. TGT’s back-saving wallets have been Huckberry favorites for a minute now, so we’re extra amped to introduce the new Stone Collection — a limited run of suave distressed lambskin wallets in tones inspired by fine gemstones. We’d be remiss if we didn’t give a shout-out to our old friend the best-selling, premium lambskin Americana (now in version 2.0), the brand’s red-white-and-blue nod to place all their wallets are still handmade to this day. Eliminating the bulk while maintaining a timeless look, TGT wallets offers an innovative reduction to your cards and cash – keeping things tight, day after day.