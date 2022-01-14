Time needn’t be distilled to mere utility, which is why we find ourselves entranced by TID Watches — minimalist timepieces from Stockholm that are light on pretense but heavy on style. Designed by Form Us With Love, the No. 1 watch from TID finds itself at the apex of minimalist design, using stark, monochromatic contrast to achieve superior legibility, without compromising the watch’s wearability from the wilderness to date night. The No. 1 features a perfectly proportioned 40mm ion-coated stainless steel case, and is powered by the reliability of a Japanese quartz movement — which is accurate to within 20 seconds a month. Fixed wire lugs easily accommodate a rugged nylon or dressy leather NATO style strap, letting you easily match your TID to the style context at hand.