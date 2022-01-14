The boys at Throne cut their teeth in horology early on, by curating some of the most classic everyday watches (think Seiko, Pulsar, and Benrus), reclaimed from the wrists of guys spanning the last 30 years and affixed with Throne’s own leather straps. Throne has channeled that style savvy into a brand new American-made watch called the 1.0, which is available for the very first time anywhere, right here on Huckberry. Our own watch nerds here at Huckberry took a keen interest in the 1.0 — not because the Brooklyn brand doubled its Kickstarter goal, or because they already amassed a wealth of experience building comfortable leather straps, but because this is a watch that embodies the spirit of a classic, hard-working watch, and is a timekeeper that we ourselves would be proud to wear.