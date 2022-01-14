Yeah, we're big fans of heritage brands and things done the old-fashioned way but secretly we’ve always dreamed of a day where we’d cruise around on our hoverboards like Marty McFly, eating space ribs in our self-cleaning t-shirts. The hoverboard may be stuck in beta, but it looks like the spotless shirt is finally here, thanks to Melbourne’s Threadsmiths. These mad scientists have found a new way to weave hydrophobic fiber into their shirts’ 100% cotton thread, reducing the actual surface area of the shirt itself. Because of this, liquid and dirt have a hard time finding a place to sink in (read: make you look like a slob). Complex Magazine called the Cavalier “the only shirt you’ll ever need.” But with this comfort and fit, it might be the only one you'll ever want. The future is now.
Bummer. No products are currently available from Threadsmiths
Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:Shop Today's Just Landed Gear