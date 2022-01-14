Chances are, when you go to grab your favorite hoodie on a chilly day you’re mostly focused on keeping warm. But Threads For Thought has given their everyday essentials some extra consideration. By combining ethical manufacturing practices and sourcing sustainable, recycled materials, the New York-based brand has created high quality garments with a big heart.



Husband and wife duo Leigh & Eric Fleet are high school sweethearts who first bonded over a shared concern for environmental and humanitarian issues. Threads For Thought was born from this vision to make a company who wore its heart on its sleeve (see what we did there?). Threads donates a portion of each sale to support a host of non-profits, such as New Roots, an international program helping refugees become self-sufficient and contribute to their new home through community gardening.



So the next time temperatures drop, reach for your favorite Threads For Thoughts piece. With each item you’ll find two types of comfort: the coziness of their carefully constructed clothing, and the piece of mind that comes from supporting some worthwhile causes.



