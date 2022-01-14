Why Thorogood isn't a household name in all-American footwear beats us, but finding them was like unearthing a buried treasure. It all started when Albert Weinbrenner began his shoe business way back in 1892 in Wisconsin, and by 1916, they were producing 20,000 pairs a day. To celebrate their recent 125-year milestone, they’ve dedicated the name of each boot to a Wisconsin town — the sort of hard-working, salt-of-the-earth people who’ve helped Thorogood grow throughout their long, legendary existence. This winter, we’re excited to introduce their latest pairs, the weatherproof Kenosha and the stylish Mondovi.





Each pair of boots is built by hand in Thorogood's Marshfield, Wisconsin factory using top quality materials like Horween Chromexcel leather and nitrile cork soles. The No. 60 last that these boots are built around was developed in 1952 to give roofers extra room in the toebox while kneeling — a tradition that continues to inform Thorogood’s comfortable shape. The boots also use re-soleable Goodyear welt construction and the heels are nailed on with the same machine that's been hard at work since 1935. With a little bit of care, your own pair could last for the next 125 years.