Technically advanced gear doesn’t have to look “technical.” It can be beautiful too.



Sean Anderson, Third Eye Headlamps Founder





As far as we’re concerned, Sean nailed it with that quip. His headlamps are the kind of gear we’ve been striving to sell for our whole tenure as see-you-out-there-chanting e-commerce guys/adventurers. Meaning, they combine some of the most capable outdoor tech on the market with a certain playfulness that’s easily approachable. So as far as tech goes, the thing that stands out about these lights is that they’re bright, really really ridiculously bright. Like, one of these on its highest brightness setting is more than enough to have you seeing daylight on your way through a dark campsite. But if you’re into moderation there are six brightness settings, along with a built-in red light for a wider range of vision, as well as blinker settings for both — all mapped out on two big, straightforward buttons. Oh, and the whole thing’s waterproof. As for the headbands, each one is artfully inspired by natural scenes and textiles — not to mention super comfy to wear on your head thanks to thick, almost terry-cloth-like stretch material. Plus, they’re at a price that got us thinking about the many, many places a stashed headlamp would be useful.