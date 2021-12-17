The only time that “lobsterman” and “doormat” intersected in a Venn Diagram was with the founder of The Rope Co., Logan Rackcliff. Let's explain this obscure crossover: before Logan, there were four generations of lobstermen in his family—each one adding a gritty, hardworking chapter in the rich history of lobster fishing in Maine. Fast-forward to post-college life in 2013, Logan is a lobsterman himself, working just like his great-great grandfather used to. But Logan got creative and founded The Rope Co. as his own outlet for innovation and began crafting the best damn doormats this country has ever seen. Each one handmade in Maine from premium lobsterman rope, it’s an upgrade in both execution and aesthetic that no one had thought to put into doormats. Handsome and rugged, these doormats add a touch of nautical to land-locked and coastal homes alike.