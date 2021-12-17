If, like us, you kinda wish you could trade in your bathroom for a full-on spa, we have a bit of advice: invest in top-notch linens. Adding thick, fluffy towels and a bathrobe to your routine will get you most of the way there. A perfect example of the type of rarified essentials we’re talking about can be found right here from The Organic Company. Headquartered in Denmark with a lineup made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, they design towels, robes, and meditation gear that will naturally take your space into spa territory. Go ahead and splurge on fancy candles and an ambient noise machine while you’re at it, but lounging in towels like these are what really makes all the difference.