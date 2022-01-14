Before we were berated with the dull and disposable of the modern day razor, we held our morning routine to a higher esteem. With a hearty soap and a single blade, shaving wasn’t a chore – it was a skill. Our friends at Men’s Soap Shop ignore today’s trends in order to restore this grooming tradition for the modern man. Founded in a small apartment in Boston, Massachusetts, Men’s Soap Shop painstakingly handcrafts their products in small batches from simple, all-natural ingredients – honoring the resurgence of classic American artisanship. Brewed, poured, cut, and cured in a nineteenth-century factory, their soaps are not only rich and robust, but super friendly to your skin. And their Shaving Alpha Set, with shaving soap, aftershave, and best badger brush, brings the smoothest tradition to your morning routine. It’s time we reacquaint ourselves with the morning rituals of our forefathers. So grab a badger-hair brush, work up a rich lather, and tell progress to peddle its wares elsewhere.