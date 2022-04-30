The Redstone - Exclusive

Search Icon

    The featherweight knife that's made to go anywhere

    When it comes time to pack up for an adventure into the wilderness, it can be easy to go overboard and load down your pack with all sorts of gadgets so you feel prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws your way. But when the rubber meets the road, it's always a better idea to keep things simple. The Redstone is a compact and lightweight folder that gets the job done without making things complicated. Designed to be your ideal companion on outdoor adventures, this knife is ready for everything from whittling to fishing to campground food prep.

    • Co-branded knife only available at Huckberry
    • Durable and lightweight outdoor folding knife made for adventure
    • Island design concept allows for a finger to rest between the islands for superior grip
    • Incredibly strong one-piece die-stamped chassis
    • Features TJB Slide-Lock design for secure lock-up and easy one handed use
    • Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade is super durable, corrosion resistant, and holds a razor edge
    • Lightweight bent-wire clip for an easy carry
    • Included paracord lanyard for attaching to your day pack
    • The James Brand x Huckberry co-branded bead

