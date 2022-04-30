The Redstone - Exclusive

When it comes time to pack up for an adventure into the wilderness, it can be easy to go overboard and load down your pack with all sorts of gadgets so you feel prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws your way. But when the rubber meets the road, it's always a better idea to keep things simple. The Redstone is a compact and lightweight folder that gets the job done without making things complicated. Designed to be your ideal companion on outdoor adventures, this knife is ready for everything from whittling to fishing to campground food prep.