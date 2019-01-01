Story
”The pen is the tongue of the mind” - Horace (Roman poet)
As a sword is to a knight, or a bow is to an archer, so is a pen to a writer. Sure, that sounds a little poetic, but if you wrote that using James Brand’s Benton pen, you’d certainly feel like a poet yourself. Arguably the most badass pen we’ve ever seen, the Benton is built tough from stainless steel and has all the added features you’ve always wanted in a pen, but never had before.
Features
- 304 stainless steel barrel
- Schmidt 900 refillable ink cartridge
- Lanyard loop at the end with classic pen clip make it easy to stow and tough to lose
- Laser-etched grip pattern
- Twist-off cartridge access
- Covered by James Brand’s limited lifetime warranty
Materials
- Stainless steel barrel
- Ink cartridge
Specs
- Diameter: ⅜”
- Length: 5½”
