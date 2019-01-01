The James Brand

Benton

in Black

Story

”The pen is the tongue of the mind” - Horace (Roman poet)

As a sword is to a knight, or a bow is to an archer, so is a pen to a writer. Sure, that sounds a little poetic, but if you wrote that using James Brand’s Benton pen, you’d certainly feel like a poet yourself. Arguably the most badass pen we’ve ever seen, the Benton is built tough from stainless steel and has all the added features you’ve always wanted in a pen, but never had before.

Features

  • 304 stainless steel barrel
  • Schmidt 900 refillable ink cartridge
  • Lanyard loop at the end with classic pen clip make it easy to stow and tough to lose
  • Laser-etched grip pattern
  • Twist-off cartridge access
  • Covered by James Brand’s limited lifetime warranty

Materials

  • Stainless steel barrel
  • Ink cartridge

Specs

  • Diameter: ⅜”
  • Length: 5½”

