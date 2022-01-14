Search Icon

Take classic knives and pocket tools, edit out everything unessential, and precision machine them using the most cutting-edge tech available—that’s the process behind The James Brand’s award-winning lineup of everyday carry essentials. Since getting their start in the knifemaking hub of Portland, OR in 2012, their founder (the former Director of Product Innovation at Nike) slowly built out The James Brand’s collection. What started as one perfectly tuned blade grew into design-forward renditions of just about every crucial tool you could clip to your belt, stash in your pocket, or rig to your backpack. They look nice, but you shouldn’t baby them. Cast using ultra-durable stainless steel and titanium, they’re good for a lifetime of quick fixes, emergencies, and everyday use. When you’ve been carrying one of these bad boys for as long as we have, it’s pretty clear that all the design work that goes into making each tool is well worth it.

