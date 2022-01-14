The Horse is all about balance — between contemporary and timeless, minimalism and warmth, shape and color palette. The husband and wife duo behind these timepieces have been on our radar for awhile now, and every chance we get, we ship over a new batch all the way from their Sydney, Australia workshop. In their quest for balance, they’ve made the ultimate effortlessly wearable watch that, like an extremely handsome chameleon, goes brilliantly with any setting or clothing choice. The details on these are designed to a tee, from understated case construction to the genuine leather of the straps. Color, in particular, really sets these apart. Every color combo is subtle and refined, yet has the power to make any outfit seem complete, whether you’re dressed Sunday-casual or you’re buttoned up for the workweek.