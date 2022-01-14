The brothers behind The Hill-Side started their label with a single tie but have quickly become heavyweights in the world of men’s fashion design. Founders Sandy and Emil Corsillo have grown beyond their humble beginnings thanks to a combination of hard work and a shared encyclopedic knowledge of premium textiles.



Through their popular New York boutique, Hickoree’s, the Corsillo bros have immersed themselves in the tastes and habits of today’s most stylish men. With this insight they’ve created a line of handsome goods crafted from the best materials available. The Hill-Side’s passion for craftsmanship is most visible in their sneakers made from Donegal tweed, woven by a sixth-generation weaver on the coast of Ireland. Even their seemingly simple ties are labored over and made in the USA from fabrics like fine selvedge chambray. With a combination of good looks and masterful craftsmanship, it’s easy to see why The Hill-Side has earned GQ’s praise as one of the best designers in America this year.



