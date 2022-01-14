Live-edge dining room table? There’s a Floyd Leg for that. More shelf space at the office? Yep, Floyd Leg again. A brand new ping pong table in the basement? Need we say more? Made in Detroit from cold-rolled, American steel, each Floyd Leg is a set of four table legs with a powerful clamping mechanism that effortlessly turns any surface into a heavy-duty table, shelf, or coffee table. With the Floyd Leg, furniture becomes both personal and dead simple. Just find a cool, flat surface — say, an old farm door or glass window — apply the four Floyd Leg clamps, and enjoy a sleek, upcycled desk or coffee table with your own personal touch. This time around, we’re excited to offer industrial classics like the Floyd Shelf as well as an all-new addition: the Floyd Utility Set, which does the heavy lifting for you with your larger items.
