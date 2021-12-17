Even though you can get nearly anything shipped to your door these days, it’s still true that to get the best stuff out there — with character, a story behind it, and signs of real handiwork — you’ve gotta do some digging, and traveling. And even then, the best, heirloom-quality goods you really want are usually made in workshops off the beaten path that are frankly tough to know about if you’re not a local. Fortunately for us, The Citizenry’s nimble team of globetrotters have made a life out of locating these once-in-a-lifetime finds. It works like this: after putting in the groundwork, they partner up for very limited collections with masterful craftsmen from around the globe — like prize-winning Peruvian weavers whose intricate designs could be mistaken for paintings, and Mexican glassblowers making an art out of sustainable production. It’s a system that ends up benefitting the craftsmen without forcing them to compromise quality, and giving guys like us an opportunity to snag ludicrously sweet decor for our living rooms — an obvious win-win. Just grab ‘em while you can, because we have a hard time keeping these Huckberry-exclusive limited runs in stock.