After finding a cult following in NYC with their signature cool temp studio classes, the crew behind Brrrn decided to bring one of their most popular workout classes into the home. When you slip on the included mittens or booties, the Brrrn Board provides a nearly frictionless surface that introduces an incredibly useful element to your home workouts: instability. Think of it a little like trying to do a lunge on a sheet of ice. On stable ground, the movement is simple, but on the Brrrn Board your body will fire up stabilization muscles in your legs, core, and glutes to keep you upright, increasing the effectiveness of the movement and making you work harder with every rep. Top it off with Brrrn’s on-demand library of workout videos with enough glute-busting and core-hardening content to last a lifetime without getting bored, and your fitness goals for 2021 just got a little bit easier and a lot more fun.